Nisource (NI) Valuation Declined While Diam Company LTD Has Upped Holding by $1.48 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $509,039

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 6,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 67,740 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.64M, down from 73,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.78. About 7.44M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 9.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 61,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 742,174 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.49 million, up from 680,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 4.65 million shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 0.85% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $635.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,239 shares to 66,375 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 5,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&R Mgmt Inc invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baillie Gifford & invested in 0.03% or 375,211 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 1.04% or 118,732 shares. Bangor Retail Bank invested in 0.1% or 6,266 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,852 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 0.08% or 5,377 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 181,283 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Com has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or has 1.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,786 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 65,716 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Management Corp stated it has 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 156,937 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amica Mutual owns 84,065 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 54 insider sales for $353.03 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.78M worth of stock. Another trade for 16,712 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. On Tuesday, February 12 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. Moeller Jon R also sold $21.03 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, November 13. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $48.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 123,900 shares to 382,500 shares, valued at $111.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 34,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,770 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).