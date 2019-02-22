Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Market Value Rose While Ward Ferry Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $8.82 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Baldwin Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $340,510

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 170 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73M, down from 2,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1619.44. About 11,001 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video); 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 7.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 209,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.46M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 515,822 shares traded or 116.84% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 104,200 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $107.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 360,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rise Ed Cayman Ltd.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $70.20 million activity. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70 million. On Thursday, November 15 Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,030 shares. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 29. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold 437 shares worth $687,447. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31M.

