North Star Asset Management Holding in Repligen (RGEN) Has Decreased by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Diam Company LTD Has Boosted Its Entergy New (ETR) Holding by $529,920

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 20,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 150,191 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.33 million, down from 170,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $58.76. About 18,321 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 79.06% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 1.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 6,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 359,044 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.08 million, up from 352,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 140,507 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 6.51% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78

Since November 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $18.21 million activity. 3,600 shares were sold by Brown Marcus V, worth $308,304. On Tuesday, November 13 WEST RODERICK K sold $7.82 million worth of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 91,066 shares. $173,220 worth of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) shares were sold by Rainer Sallie T. VINCI DONALD W had sold 2,000 shares worth $178,000. The insider May Phillip R Jr sold 10,300 shares worth $911,700. HINNENKAMP PAUL D also sold $450,000 worth of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Wednesday, December 12.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $48.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 13,312 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $48.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 18,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,206 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold ETR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 154.90 million shares or 1.53% less from 157.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 4,935 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 23,600 shares. Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Menta Cap Ltd Liability invested in 9,038 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.05% or 7,678 shares. Strategic Global Advsr reported 4,106 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 305,817 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru &. Boston Partners accumulated 2.99M shares. 33,525 were accumulated by Arga Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 20 shares. Lazard Asset Lc has 5,000 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 0% or 215 shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.7% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Signaturefd Ltd holds 1,285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,867 shares to 173,478 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Comm Sr C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 34,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $4.86 million activity. $121,698 worth of stock was sold by RYAN THOMAS F JR on Wednesday, August 22. $358,196 worth of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares were sold by BARTHELEMY NICOLAS. 311 shares valued at $16,931 were sold by KURIYEL RALF on Tuesday, December 18. 14,460 shares were sold by Snodgres Jon, worth $763,359.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.68, from 1.81 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold RGEN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.62 million shares or 3.79% more from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Laurion Capital Mgmt LP has 0.05% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 88,359 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 5,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd has invested 0.06% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). 6.21 million are held by Blackrock. State Street Corporation reported 1.83 million shares. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 92,917 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 110,176 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,180 shares stake. Stephens Investment Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.9% or 882,086 shares. Tekla Capital Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,700 shares.