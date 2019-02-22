Northeast Investment Management Increased Stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by $610,640; Bainco International Investors Has Lifted Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 4,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,117 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.72M, up from 220,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 80,931 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 3.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 3,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,141 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.09 million, up from 108,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 1.84 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capstone Inv Advsrs Llc reported 27,049 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 1.25 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc has invested 2.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Company has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Signature has 2.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Annex Advisory Services Ltd Llc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Hawaiian National Bank invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First United Bankshares Tru holds 0.62% or 8,693 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset reported 0.81% stake. Pension Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 3,000 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.6% or 32,018 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 1.1% or 146,135 shares in its portfolio. International Group Inc invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arizona State Retirement System reported 1.94 million shares or 2.09% of all its holdings.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $82.43 million activity. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35 million was made by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $214,363 was sold by BROD FRANK H.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $730.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc Com (NASDAQ:CARB) by 10,000 shares to 37,631 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) by 30,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,798 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,036 shares to 292,220 shares, valued at $34.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 68,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,811 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

