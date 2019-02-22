Oakmont Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) as Share Price Declined; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stock Declined While Connable Office Cut Stake by $456,402

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 18.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 2,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,457 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00M, down from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.15. About 2.34 million shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 17.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 2,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98M, down from 16,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.22. About 1.05 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc has 1,985 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 19,020 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 1,526 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 146 shares. American & Company has invested 2.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4.09% or 23.15 million shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma owns 5,796 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Whittier Tru stated it has 0.25% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Schulhoff And Company has invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 2,000 shares. Pggm Investments reported 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 4,043 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $445.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,926 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 21,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.86 million activity. Shares for $1.99 million were sold by Hartnett John R.. 108,885 shares were sold by SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, worth $14.50 million on Wednesday, December 12. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM had sold 18,651 shares worth $2.57M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Llc reported 27,019 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 6,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Primecap Management Communication Ca stated it has 514,650 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 13,623 shares. Thompson Davis Inc accumulated 0.04% or 100 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 1,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Putnam Investments Lc invested in 0.19% or 511,919 shares. Qs Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 51,584 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bamco Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3 shares.

Since December 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $545,905 activity. Another trade for 790 shares valued at $98,175 was bought by CATES ANDREW F..