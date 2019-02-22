ObsEva SA (OBSV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA N/A 37079.07 73.65M -1.95 0.00 uniQure N.V. 12.26M 122.34 88.89M -2.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.9% uniQure N.V. -725.04% -58.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ObsEva SA and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s consensus target price is $60, while its potential upside is 48.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 78% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 15.51% of ObsEva SA’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 4.79% -8.66% 2.23% 0.27% 58.14% 50.2% uniQure N.V. -0.96% 3.94% -26.49% -14% 70.39% 48.03%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has bigger growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 7 of the 10 factors uniQure N.V.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.