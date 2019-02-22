Omnicell (OMCL) Shares Rose While Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Lowered Holding by $322,340; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Value Declined, Bkd Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $2.59 Million Its Holding

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 19.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37M, down from 23,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 328,277 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 38.47% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 94.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 287,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,971 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $157,000, down from 304,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 44.73 million shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 04/05/2018 – Cailean Wood Named General Manager at Advantage Ford; 19/03/2018 – Ford Appoints Kiersten Robinson as Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 15/03/2018 – FORD EXPECTING LIGHT TRUCKS TO BE 86% OF SALES MIX BY 2020; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS MUSTANG WILL REPLACE FUSION IN NASCAR RACING; 09/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-California’s air regulator says state could back some emissions rule changes; 24/05/2018 – Detroit News: Ford arrives in Corktown as train station deal set for June; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR – LENDERS MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BLN UNDER FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DEC 15, 2006; 15/03/2018 – FORD: AVG AGE OF LINEUP TO BE 3.3 YEARS BY 2020, FROM 5.7 YEARS; 06/04/2018 – Trump administration mulls stiffer rules for imported cars

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westchester Mngmt holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.24% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 359,304 shares. Moors Cabot has 81,352 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 709,129 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Lc holds 13,866 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eqis accumulated 136,198 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,189 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 14,410 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications reported 0.01% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited has 0.3% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 564,684 shares. Ancora Lc holds 14,808 shares. Reik And Co Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 29,496 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 798,298 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,113 shares.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,831 shares to 183,799 shares, valued at $53.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,053 activity.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford’s Dividend Depends On This – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Will Ford Cut Its Dividend Soon? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Now The Time To Jump Into Ford? – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford: This Stock Is An All-Time Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold OMCL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 38.96 million shares or 2.10% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shelton Mngmt holds 10,301 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.17% or 148,720 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation reported 224,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,064 shares. Needham Invest Limited Liability Com invested 0.22% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 650,866 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Connors Investor Services has invested 0.61% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 2,166 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 15,100 shares. Timpani Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 38,758 shares stake. 619 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. West Coast Lc reported 115,580 shares. Mondrian Invest Prtn Ltd owns 43,803 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $4.40 million activity. $252,099 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares were sold by Ngo Nhat H. Judson James T had sold 5,949 shares worth $412,193. 8,902 shares valued at $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, January 14. Taborga Jorge R. had sold 2,509 shares worth $161,237 on Friday, February 1. Shares for $383,860 were sold by Kuipers Peter J.. 9,482 shares were sold by LIPPS RANDALL A, worth $605,804.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omnicell Solid on Geographic Expansion Amid Stiff Competition – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Zacks.com” published on February 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Omnicell to Feature Vision for Fully Digitized, Autonomous Pharmacy at HIMSS19 – PRNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Texas Children’s Hospital Expands Partnership with Omnicell – PRNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/04/2019: ABMD,OMCL,BLRX,ABBV,BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.