Omnicom Group (OMC) to pay $0.65 on Apr 9, 2019; 3 Analysts Covering Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) is expected to pay $0.65 on Apr 9, 2019. (NYSE:OMC) shareholders before Mar 8, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Omnicom Group Inc’s current price of $74.91 translates into 0.87% yield. Omnicom Group Inc’s dividend has Mar 11, 2019 as record date. Feb 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.91. About 1.27M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

Among 6 analysts covering Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualys had 7 analyst reports since October 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities upgraded the shares of QLYS in report on Friday, January 4 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, November 20. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, February 13. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of QLYS in report on Wednesday, February 13 to “Underweight” rating. See Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Omnicom Group had 3 analyst reports since October 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $82 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $16.76 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 61.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

