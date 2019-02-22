On February 21-22 analysts noticed AnalCoin (ANAL) drop by -1.30%

It was bad day for AnalCoin (ANAL), as it declined by $-0.00359620169999997 or -1.30%, touching $0.2732322918. Cryptocoin Experts believe that AnalCoin (ANAL) is looking for the $0.30055552098 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.544799030203602. The highest price was $0.2768284935 and lowest of $0.2732322918 for February 21-22. The open was $0.2768284935. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, AnalCoin (ANAL) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days ANAL is down -32.01% from $0.4019. It traded at $0.4871 200 days ago. It has 600,000 coins in circulation. It was founded on 11/03/2015. The Crypto ANAL has proof type and operates under SHA256 algorithm.

AnalCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency. It uses the same algorithm as Bitcoin, SHA256.