On February 21-22 analysts noticed FundRequest (FND) increase by 3.17%

FundRequest (FND) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.000102977 or 3.17% trading at $0.003354108. According to International Crypto Analysts, FundRequest (FND) eyes $0.0036895188 target on the road to $0.00677005422571649. FND last traded at CoinBene exchange. It had high of $0.003354108 and low of $0.003251131 for February 21-22. The open was $0.003251131.

FundRequest (FND) is up 12.74% in the last 30 days from $0.002975 per coin. Its down -54.63% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.007393 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago FND traded at $0.03268. FND has 98.61M coins mined giving it $330,753 market cap. FundRequest maximum coins available are 98.61M. FND uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/11/2016.

FundRequest is an integrated platform to fund open source projects, thus financially incentivizing the open source community. The platform allows developers to fix bugs or to program additional features for an existing application.

FundRequest will be developed on the Ethereum Blockchain, and aims to leverage upon a decentralized ecosystem as it reduces both operational and regulatory burdens and protects against organisational corruption such as fraud and embezzlement. FundRequest creates smart contracts to incentivize developers to solve a problem in the open source community.