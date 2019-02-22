On February 21-22 analysts noticed GoldMint (MNTP) decline by -20.71%

GoldMint (MNTP) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0603055362 or -20.71% trading at $0.2308287267. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, GoldMint (MNTP) eyes $0.25391159937 target on the road to $0.471383362792209. MNTP last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.3037802469 and low of $0.2205538647 for February 21-22. The open was $0.2911342629.

GoldMint (MNTP) is up 48.54% in the last 30 days from $0.1554 per coin. Its down -20.05% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.2887 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago MNTP traded at $0.3902. MNTP has 10.00 million coins mined giving it $2.31M market cap. GoldMint maximum coins available are 10.00M. MNTP uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 15/08/2017.

The GoldMint platform is built on a private blockchain, based on the Graphene technology. The advantages of Graphene which has determined the company’s choice is that it is open-source. GoldMint wants to build a safe architecture with a high bandwidth and the ability to use custom Proof-of-Stake consensus. Vending Gold Storage A safe storage that gives the ability to quickly and safely take out loans using gold or gold jewelry as security.

Goldmint App creates and proceeds blocks within the private GoldMint blockchain and recieves a commission for the processed transactions. The Goldmint API allows any financial institution to use GOLD cryptoassets as a means of payment.