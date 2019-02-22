On February 21-22 The Crypto coin Chronologic (DAY) sheds in value over -11.45%

Chronologic (DAY) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.03500504 or -11.45% trading at $0.27077428. According to Top Crypto Experts, Chronologic (DAY) eyes $0.297851708 target on the road to $0.463501657944259. DAY last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.30577932 and low of $0.26003744 for February 21-22. The open was $0.30577932.

Chronologic (DAY) is up 30.12% in the last 30 days from $0.2081 per coin. Its down -77.99% in the last 100 days since when traded at $1.23 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DAY traded at $0.9771. DAY has 1.12 million coins mined giving it $302,743 market cap. Chronologic maximum coins available are 806,812. DAY uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/07/2017.

ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower.