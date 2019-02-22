On February 21-22 The Crypto coin Unfed Coin (UNF) sheds in value over -25.00%

Unfed Coin (UNF) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-7.90336E-05 or -25.00% trading at $0.0002371008. According to International Crypto Analysts, Unfed Coin (UNF) eyes $0.00026081088 target on the road to $0.00045648878460364. UNF last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0003161344 and low of $0.0002371008 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0003161344.

Unfed Coin (UNF) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its down -31.18% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0003445 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago UNF traded at $0.0004167. Unfed Coin maximum coins available are 67.00M. UNF uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 06/03/2016.

Unfed Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, it uses the Scrypt algorithm. The main target of the project is to attract more users and to become a common tool for easy, secure and fast payments over the web, aspiring to create a stable and global peer-to-peer network of users that use Unfed as a solid payment gateway with very low-cost transactions.