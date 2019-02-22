Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Comparison side by side

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33.65M 1.67 2.38M -3.91 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108.50M 11.29 99.35M -0.60 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.07% 0% 0% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -91.57% -30.6% -22.1%

Risk and Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. On the competitive side is, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.2% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.69% -8.04% -26.49% 1.14% -47.22% -30.52% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.03% -3.93% -38.1% -36.05% -33.05% -32.88%

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.