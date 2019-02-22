Oppenheimer Reiterates Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC)’s “Hold” Rating; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.05, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 120 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 82 sold and reduced their stakes in Mellanox Technologies LTD. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 35.69 million shares, down from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mellanox Technologies LTD in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 10 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 60 Increased: 70 New Position: 50.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc (NYSE:ECC) had its stock rating noted as “Hold” by equity research analysts at Oppenheimer. This was revealed to clients and investors in a note on 21 February.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 41.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. holds 24.58% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for 1.41 million shares. Starboard Value Lp owns 4.44 million shares or 8.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd has 4.2% invested in the company for 2.15 million shares. The New York-based 13D Management Llc has invested 4.15% in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 199,350 shares.

Analysts await Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ECC’s profit will be $9.71M for 10.07 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. The company has market cap of $390.92 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 9.44 P/E ratio. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans.

