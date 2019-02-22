OptimizeRx (OPRX) At $13.05 Forms Top; Springbok Capital Management Has Trimmed By $633,955 Its South Jersey Inds (SJI) Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) stake by 19.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 18,113 shares as South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI)’s stock declined 8.09%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 73,231 shares with $2.58M value, down from 91,344 last quarter. South Jersey Inds Inc now has $2.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 460,268 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has declined 8.42% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SJI’s profit will be $36.82M for 19.88 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -248.15% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $397,274 activity. 3,220 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) shares with value of $99,247 were bought by RENNA MICHAEL J. $49,317 worth of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was bought by Holzer Sunita. HIGGINS WALTER M bought $137,318 worth of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) on Friday, December 14. 400 shares were bought by Anthony Ann T, worth $11,500 on Wednesday, December 19.

Among 2 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 5 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, September 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) rating on Tuesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $33 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $36 target. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI to Host Fiscal 2018 Year-End Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Raises Dividend 2.68 Percent NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI : SJI to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI : SJI Completes Acquisition of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2018.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Spdr Ser Tr stake by 33,752 shares to 102,851 valued at $4.88M in 2018Q3. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 36,609 shares and now owns 602,784 shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG) was raised too.