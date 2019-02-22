Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (OEC) At $27.85 Forms Bottom; Martin Currie LTD Increased Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding

Martin Currie Ltd increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 2.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 2,389 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 85,349 shares with $14.53 million value, up from 82,960 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $101.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 1.84M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO

Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (OEC) formed multiple bottom with $27.01 target or 3.00% below today’s $27.85 share price. Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (OEC) has $1.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 168,515 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has risen 11.30% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.30% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy

Among 5 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, September 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 18. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 16 to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 28 report. On Wednesday, December 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, December 19 with “Neutral”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, December 21. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 8.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) stake by 182,606 shares to 318 valued at $8,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 67,309 shares and now owns 17,432 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Co owns 1,426 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 8,164 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Mairs reported 1,191 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt holds 2.93% or 1.19 million shares. Mechanics State Bank Department invested in 0.11% or 3,100 shares. National Asset Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 7,154 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.04% or 431 shares. The Oregon-based Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 9,954 shares. Davis R M holds 0.87% or 140,380 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). St Johns Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.97% or 7,650 shares in its portfolio. 2.28M are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. J Goldman And Limited Partnership stated it has 24,906 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.