Osborne Partners Capital Management Upped Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holding By $1.82 Million; Old Dominion Capital Management Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $1.53 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 151.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc acquired 13,406 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 22,239 shares with $2.54M value, up from 8,833 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $848.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.6. About 3.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased Synchrony Financial (SYF) stake by 21.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc acquired 58,602 shares as Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s stock declined 22.44%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 328,822 shares with $10.22 million value, up from 270,220 last quarter. Synchrony Financial now has $22.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 715,462 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING

Among 8 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 10 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Wedbush. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 12 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 31. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Thursday, October 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 59,162 shares valued at $6.43 million was sold by Capossela Christopher C. The insider Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70 million. Hogan Kathleen T sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06M. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connors Investor Services Inc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,380 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc invested in 252,535 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6,414 shares. Cumberland Limited stated it has 269,265 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Llc has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,680 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 24,155 shares. Alphamark Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 2,627 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 1.07 million shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt invested in 2.33% or 30.58 million shares. Kingdon Cap Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 268,000 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 297,721 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Pinnacle has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fca Corp Tx stated it has 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

