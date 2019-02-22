Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Contrasting side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. N/A 78.95 56.36M -1.85 0.00 Athersys Inc. 23.95M 8.82 26.06M -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Otonomy Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -49.5% Athersys Inc. -108.81% -58.7% -44.6%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.7. Athersys Inc.’s 150.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.5 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and Athersys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 332.69% and an $9 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 22.7% respectively. About 0.29% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 12% 2.02% -8.36% -39.28% -49.09% -54.59% Athersys Inc. 2.6% 0.51% 2.6% -19.26% 5.91% 8.84%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bearish trend while Athersys Inc. had bullish trend.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.