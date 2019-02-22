Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 78.63M 13.83 102.56M -0.73 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 186.00M -4.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. -130.43% -91.1% -59.6% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -45.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.58 shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 158.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 160.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.6 beta.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $6.5, with potential downside of -10.59%. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $62, while its potential upside is 62.43%. Based on the results shown earlier, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.33% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. -3.84% -2.59% 60% 137.22% 171.48% 184.85% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 7.56% 16.64% 8.1% 0.28% 213.65% 137.4%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. was more bullish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.