Palo Capital Lifted Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Last Week Kellogg Company (K) Analysts

Palo Capital Inc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 36.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Palo Capital Inc acquired 8,836 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Palo Capital Inc holds 32,885 shares with $9.01M value, up from 24,049 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $80.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $310. About 40,122 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99

Among 11 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Kellogg had 15 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of K in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 1. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Argus Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Market Perform” rating. See Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) latest ratings:

08/02/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $90 New Target: $62 Downgrade

23/01/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

14/11/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $77 New Target: $74 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $70 New Target: $66 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $79 New Target: $72 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $66 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $78 New Target: $70 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $73 New Target: $66 Downgrade

06/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85 New Target: $74 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $69 New Target: $64 Maintain

The stock decreased 3.74% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 503,310 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold Kellogg Company shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 558,317 were accumulated by First Advisors Limited Partnership. Cim Investment Mangement has 7,177 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4.10 million shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Btim Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 6,625 shares. Founders Secs Ltd reported 3,000 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 129,117 shares stake. Ashfield Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). The New Jersey-based Hallmark Cap Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 3,783 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Patten Group owns 266 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 38,815 shares. Capital Fin Advisers Lc reported 3,038 shares stake. The New York-based Element Capital Management has invested 0.12% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $74.61 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold $5.84M. 17,825 Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) shares with value of $1.10M were bought by CAHILLANE STEVEN A. On Tuesday, November 20 Khan Fareed A bought $508,954 worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 8,190 shares.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.32 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 14.66 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

Among 11 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Anthem had 14 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 3 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, December 4. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $391 target in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 3 by Evercore. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup.

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Morgan Stanley bullish on Anthem after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart (NYSE: $WMT) Reducing #Healthcare costs for Customers & Increasing Sales for Healthcare Stocks; (NYSE: $DGX) (OTC: $INND) (OTC: $RGBLY) (NYSE: $ANTM) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: February 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.