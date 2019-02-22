Paragon Capital Management Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Has Upped by $84.36 Million as Valuation Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Increased Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 2,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,870 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88M, up from 36,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 2.94 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 18.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,551 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $538.00M, up from 2,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $207.77. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $250.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 411,656 shares to 138,814 shares, valued at $10.22 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,219 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 11 insider sales for $17.53 million activity. Shares for $274,752 were sold by Hammes Eric D.. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $184,500 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Friday, October 26. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Republic Intl Corp invested in 8,000 shares. Allen Invest Limited owns 20,614 shares. The Virginia-based Culbertson A N Inc has invested 2.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lynch & Assoc In reported 14,061 shares. Next Financial Grp accumulated 2,675 shares. Swedbank accumulated 715,391 shares. Schnieders Lc accumulated 14,764 shares. Eqis Management Inc has 9,272 shares. Axa has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,638 were reported by Mai Capital. Moreover, First Personal Finance Serv has 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clark Mngmt Group stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Horizon Invs Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South State reported 4,482 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp holds 0.53% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 331,351 shares. Moreover, Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bellecapital Intll reported 4,708 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce owns 56,147 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 22,369 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Management stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.26 million shares. American Insurance Co Tx invested in 0.13% or 16,962 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 1.66% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 38,201 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 117,947 shares. Southeast Asset holds 3,077 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northern holds 11.38M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. The insider OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673. TAUREL SIDNEY bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H.

