Parsley Energy (PE) Market Valuation Declined While Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position; Banc Funds Co Trimmed Holding in Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) by $996,552

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 335.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 335,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.72M, up from 99,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 7.09 million shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 29.82% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) by 4.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 55,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.30 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 72,037 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 26.18% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M

Since November 1, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $399,286 activity. Another trade for 1,585 shares valued at $25,011 was made by Hanson James E. II on Friday, February 1. Shares for $14,645 were bought by DEACON MARY ANN on Friday, December 14. 13,000 shares valued at $187,850 were bought by NICHOLSON ROBERT K III on Friday, December 21.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in California Bancorp by 105,000 shares to 398,942 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Riverview Financial Corporation (RIVE) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Psb Holdings Inc. (PSBQ).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $70.08 million activity. Shares for $383,180 were sold by Hinson Mike on Friday, August 24. $20,000 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was bought by ALAMEDDINE A R. Sheffield Bryan sold 2.50M shares worth $70.38M. 1,000 shares were bought by Desai Hemang, worth $27,320. Windlinger Jerry also bought $63,668 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Tuesday, December 4.

