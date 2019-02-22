Particl (PART) targets $2.704451024 while having -0.92% fall in 24 hours

Particl (PART) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0229257760000001 or -0.92% trading at $2.45859184. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, Particl (PART) eyes $2.704451024 target on the road to $4.51511947623934. PART last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $2.572825448 and low of $2.434480248 for February 21-22. The open was $2.481517616.

Particl (PART) is down -17.22% in the last 30 days from $2.97 per coin. Its up 35.83% in the last 100 days since when traded at $1.81 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago PART traded at $4.84. PART has 7.08 million coins mined giving it $17.40 million market cap. Particl maximum coins available are 8.63 million. PART uses PoS algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 21/03/2017.

Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.