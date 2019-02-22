Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) and Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) and Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). The two are both Lumber Wood Production companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries Inc. 2.26B 0.50 119.83M 4.63 7.38 Universal Forest Products Inc. 4.47B 0.45 145.94M 1.92 13.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Universal Forest Products Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Patrick Industries Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Patrick Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Universal Forest Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries Inc. 5.30% 30.6% 11.3% Universal Forest Products Inc. 3.26% 13.6% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Patrick Industries Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Universal Forest Products Inc.’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Patrick Industries Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Universal Forest Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Universal Forest Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Patrick Industries Inc.

Dividends

Universal Forest Products Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.35 per share while its annual dividend yield is 1.07%. Patrick Industries Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Patrick Industries Inc. and Universal Forest Products Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Universal Forest Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Patrick Industries Inc. has a consensus target price of $68, and a 44.56% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.1% of Patrick Industries Inc. shares and 83.1% of Universal Forest Products Inc. shares. 1.2% are Patrick Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Universal Forest Products Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patrick Industries Inc. -13.97% -27.03% -48.89% -46.44% -47.54% -50.8% Universal Forest Products Inc. -3.9% -8.47% -29.81% -32.16% -30.8% -29.35%

For the past year Patrick Industries Inc. was more bearish than Universal Forest Products Inc.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and others. Patrick Industries, Inc. offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.