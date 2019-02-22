Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $4.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.47 Million as Market Value Declined

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 10.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 107,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.39 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 36,587 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 7.15% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 66.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 108,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,550 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.37M, down from 161,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 4.61M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $540.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 33,957 shares to 35,957 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $295,223 activity. The insider Ervin Patrick J bought $21,899. MAGEE MICHAEL M JR had sold 15,000 shares worth $371,938 on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.66, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 11 investors sold IBCP shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $385.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Wt Exp 102818 by 40,000 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.