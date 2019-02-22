Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Bislett Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.67 Million; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Its Holding

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.50M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 4.83 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 96.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 435,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,700 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, down from 452,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 982,139 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago

Bislett Management Llc, which manages about $185.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 120,000 shares to 389,826 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. 168,295 shares were sold by Khan Mehmood, worth $18.53 million. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider Yawman David sold $1.29M. 20,074 shares were sold by Spanos Mike, worth $2.26M.

