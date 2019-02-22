Perspecta (PRSP) to pay $0.05 on Apr 16, 2019; American Community Properties Trust (APO)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

American Community Properties Trust (APO) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.28, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 72 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 65 decreased and sold their holdings in American Community Properties Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 139.67 million shares, down from 140.88 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Community Properties Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 46 Increased: 36 New Position: 36.

Perspecta Inc (NYSE:PRSP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Apr 16, 2019. (NYSE:PRSP) shareholders before Mar 26, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Perspecta Inc’s current price of $21.34 translates into 0.23% yield. Perspecta Inc’s dividend has Mar 27, 2019 as record date. Feb 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 855,615 shares traded. Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $11.75 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 19.44% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC for 4.40 million shares. Hillman Co owns 677,448 shares or 8.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc has 5.8% invested in the company for 500,000 shares. The New York-based Tiger Global Management Llc has invested 5.64% in the stock. Concourse Capital Management Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 225,916 shares.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology services to government clients in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. It has a 28.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $213,650 activity. Shares for $295,700 were bought by TIMANUS H E JR. STEELHAMMER ROBERT H sold $142,653 worth of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) on Tuesday, October 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold Perspecta Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 55.30 million shares or 4.89% more from 52.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) for 5,435 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 36,855 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 37,416 shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 48,185 shares or 0% of the stock. Albert D Mason Incorporated has 22,916 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.19% in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). Swiss Bancshares stated it has 114,950 shares. Amica Mutual Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 18,200 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd reported 633 shares. King Luther Corporation has invested 0.03% in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). Metropolitan Life New York reported 18,939 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) for 1.06 million shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% or 99 shares. Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 0% in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).