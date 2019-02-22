Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 29.41M 4.36 27.28M -0.99 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 13.78M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. -92.76% -43.7% -32.3% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 66.4% -73.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pfenex Inc.’s current beta is 2.88 and it happens to be 188.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Pfenex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pfenex Inc. and Histogenics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Histogenics Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 2,519.76% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 17.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.2% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -7.49% -15.08% -26.49% -32.81% 70.22% 43.98% Histogenics Corporation 8.67% -13.07% -25.83% -83.15% -75.9% -77.31%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 43.98% stronger performance while Histogenics Corporation has -77.31% weaker performance.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.