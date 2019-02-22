Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) is a company in the REIT – Office industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has 87.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 71.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% of all REIT – Office companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 24.77% 3.00% 1.40% Industry Average 7.13% 7.24% 2.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 130.30M 525.97M 43.67 Industry Average 48.99M 686.74M 89.49

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.27 2.54

$20 is the consensus price target of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., with a potential downside of -3.85%. The competitors have a potential upside of 36.96%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. -1.73% -2.2% -7.14% -6.04% -6.09% -7.14% Industry Average 1.28% 6.21% 11.21% 7.21% 10.61% 13.01%

For the past year Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance while Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s rivals have 13.01% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.71 which is 29.16% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$0.84 per share with a dividend yield of 4.04% is the annual dividend that Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. pays. On the other side Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s competitors have dividend yield of 5.19%.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s competitors beat Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. on 8 of the 7 factors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Johns Creek, Georgia.