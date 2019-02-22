Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Reaches $29.36 After 8.00% Up Move; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 153 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 118 reduced and sold stakes in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 58.95 million shares, up from 57.53 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sarepta Therapeutics Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 85 Increased: 81 New Position: 72.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 191.89% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-1.15 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.09% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.38% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $138.42. About 118,171 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) has risen 128.59% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 13/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $81; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $9.76 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 7.22% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for 210,000 shares. Venbio Select Advisor Llc owns 943,500 shares or 7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eventide Asset Management Llc has 3.68% invested in the company for 620,000 shares. The New York-based Cadian Capital Management Lp has invested 2.84% in the stock. Atika Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 79,000 shares.

