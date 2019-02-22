Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Contrasting side by side

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 3.69B 2.79 506.60M 4.59 19.86 The AES Corporation 10.76B 1.07 200.00M 0.36 44.17

Table 1 demonstrates Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and The AES Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The AES Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The AES Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and The AES Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 13.73% 9.9% 2.9% The AES Corporation 1.86% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. The AES Corporation’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, The AES Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. The AES Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $2.78 per share and 3.06% dividend yield. Meanhile, The AES Corporation’s yearly dividend is $0.51 per share and 2.97% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and The AES Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 The AES Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a -4.86% downside potential and an average price target of $87.5. Meanwhile, The AES Corporation’s average price target is $14.5, while its potential downside is -16.28%. The results provided earlier shows that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation appears more favorable than The AES Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and The AES Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 98.5%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of The AES Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1.91% 6.65% 13.77% 23.8% 1.02% 6.91% The AES Corporation 1.81% 1.09% 19.29% 22.92% 47.38% 45.61%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was less bullish than The AES Corporation.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats The AES Corporation on 12 of the 17 factors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including hydro, coal/ petroleum coke, oil, gas/diesel, biomass, solar, wind, energy storage, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 30,379 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.