Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lowered Stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by $1.66 Million; Overlook Holdings LTD Increases Position in Netease (NTES)

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 13.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 102,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 858,938 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $195.97M, up from 756,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.89% or $13.69 during the last trading session, reaching $218.91. About 810 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 26.07% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 80.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,382 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $399,000, down from 12,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $182.81. About 4.39M shares traded or 11.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $63.19 million activity. Shares for $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Henry Daniel also sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6. DeBiase Francesca A. had sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67 million. The insider Krulewitch Jerome N sold $562,335. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million. $849,666 worth of stock was sold by Borden Ian Frederick on Thursday, October 25.

