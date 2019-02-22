PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Since PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 1.56M 164.02 74.16M -5.22 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 46.37M 15.23 2.83M -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. -4,753.85% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. -6.10% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.5 while its Quick Ratio is 18.4. On the competitive side is, Principia Biopharma Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.2% and 91.1%. Insiders owned roughly 35% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 9.8% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -4.26% 1% -26.16% -49.19% -51.72% -38.95% Principia Biopharma Inc. -0.68% 14.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.25%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.