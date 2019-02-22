Popular (BPOP) to pay $0.30 on Apr 1, 2019; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lowered By $1.07 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) is expected to pay $0.30 on Apr 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Popular Inc’s current price of $56.61 translates into 0.53% yield. Popular Inc’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Feb 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 433,408 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 46.07% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 45.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc analyzed 10,121 shares as American Express Co (AXP)'s stock declined 1.40%. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 02/04/2018 – Moody's: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS - CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services and products primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products. It has a 9.34 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $814,372 activity. MONZON GILBERTO sold 4,000 shares worth $216,512. 6,000 shares were sold by GUERRERO JUAN, worth $319,860. SEPULVEDA ELI also sold $278,000 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2.

Another recent and important American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy in January – The Motley Fool” on January 26, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.34 million activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $1.29M was made by Squeri Stephen J on Friday, February 1. CAMPBELL JEFFREY C had sold 9,000 shares worth $960,959. GORDON MARC D sold $2.80 million worth of stock.

Among 9 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens. The company was maintained on Friday, October 19 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Tuesday, January 29. Barclays Capital maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, October 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $115 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, November 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 22 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 3 by Wells Fargo.