Posco (PKX) Position Maintained by Rwwm Inc; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Value Declined While Focused Investors Cut Position by $718,200

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $145.67 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 6,070 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 19.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 41,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,457 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.47M, up from 208,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 101,748 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 28.27% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 14/05/2018 – POSCO THAINOX PCL INOX.BK – QTRLY NET PROFIT 197.2 MLN BAHT VS 227.7 MLN BAHT; 02/04/2018 – POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PILBARA MINERALS COMPLETED; 27/04/2018 – POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – CEO of S.Korea’s steelmaker POSCO offers to resign; 17/04/2018 – POSCO SAYS CEO OFFERS TO RESIGN; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 18/04/2018 – Posco chief to step down after political pressure

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $329.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,271 shares to 164,680 shares, valued at $24.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

