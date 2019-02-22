PostCoin (POST) registered -4.55% fall during a day

It was bad day for PostCoin (POST), as it declined by $-3.95194E-05 or -4.55%, touching $0.0008299074. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that PostCoin (POST) is looking for the $0.00091289814 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0020535004663148. The highest price was $0.0008694268 and lowest of $0.000790388 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0008694268. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, PostCoin (POST) tokens went up 45.22% from $0.0005715 for coin. For 100 days POST is down -72.21% from $0.002986. It traded at $0.0132 200 days ago. PostCoin (POST) has 15.87M coins mined with the market cap $13,169. It has 15.08M coins in circulation. It was founded on 17/03/2016. The Crypto POST has PoS proof type and operates under algorithm.

Postcoin is the official cryptocrurrency of the Altcoinboard forum. The forum allows you to earn tokens for every post you make and then exchange them in the forum’s Exchange Center for POST coins.