PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Comparison side by side

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) are part of the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group Inc. 867.78M 1.67 137.49M 1.40 19.19 MAXIMUS Inc. 2.43B 1.88 217.57M 3.05 22.78

Table 1 highlights PRA Group Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MAXIMUS Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than PRA Group Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. PRA Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than MAXIMUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group Inc. 15.84% 12.5% 3.8% MAXIMUS Inc. 8.95% 21% 15.5%

Volatility and Risk

PRA Group Inc. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. MAXIMUS Inc.’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Dividends

The dividend yield for MAXIMUS Inc. is 0.53% while its annual dividend payout is $0.38 per share. No dividend is paid out by PRA Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PRA Group Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of MAXIMUS Inc. is $67, which is potential -6.59% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of MAXIMUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of PRA Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PRA Group Inc. -11.76% -15.55% -27.99% -34.24% -23.28% -18.89% MAXIMUS Inc. -2.43% 5.12% 5.87% 10.81% -1.07% -3.06%

For the past year PRA Group Inc. was more bearish than MAXIMUS Inc.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 14 of the 15 factors PRA Group Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.