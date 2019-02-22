Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) to pay $0.26 on Apr 15, 2019; Partner Investment Management LP Lifted By $364,344 Its Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stake

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:APTS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Apr 15, 2019. (NYSE:APTS) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc’s current price of $15.99 translates into 1.63% yield. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Feb 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 243,475 shares traded. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has declined 28.05% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC – LEONARD SILVERSTEIN APPOINTED VICE-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT: SUDDEN PASSING OF JOHN A. WILLIAMS; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: CEO John Williams Unexpectedly Passed Away Earlier Monday; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Sees FY Rev $400M-$440M; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Co-Founder, Chmn and CEO, John a. Williams; 07/03/2018 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through its Wholly-Owned S; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Board Appoints Vice-Chmn Daniel DuPree to Succeed Williams as Chmn, CEO; 10/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of A Student Housing Community In College Station, Texas

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) stake by 48.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp acquired 9,588 shares as Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)’s stock declined 12.73%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 29,503 shares with $1.14M value, up from 19,915 last quarter. Cirrus Logic Inc now has $2.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 368,295 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has declined 25.98% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 12.68% more from 20.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) or 380,678 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 709,322 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) for 56,483 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 71,600 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 3,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 121,262 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) for 322,228 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc reported 27,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 45,042 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company has 174,978 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,719 shares. Asset owns 30,400 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lifeplan Gp has 0.03% invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). 14,413 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. , or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $669.24 million. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties. It currently has negative earnings. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types or membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Manager, as appropriate for us.

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Preferred Apartment had 2 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, December 4.

More notable recent Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Peeling Back The Onion Of Preferred Apartment Communities – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Preferred Apartment Communities: Navigating A Multifamily Margin Squeeze – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Preferred Apartment Communities Worth Moving Into? – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2018. More interesting news about Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Q3 FFO Lag Estimates – Zacks.com” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta REIT scoops up Publix-anchored Orlando shopping center – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: July 05, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $126,443 activity. GRESHAM WILLIAM J JR sold 1,800 shares worth $26,838. $99,605 worth of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares were sold by PETERSON TIMOTHY ALAN.

Among 2 analysts covering Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cirrus Logic had 2 analyst reports since November 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $30 target in Friday, November 16 report.

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 2,879 shares to 4,907 valued at $591,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 12,600 shares and now owns 15,200 shares. Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was reduced too.

Since August 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $524,323 activity. Another trade for 4,171 shares valued at $187,640 was made by DEHNE TIMOTHY R on Sunday, August 26. $405,989 worth of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was sold by Carlson Randolph K on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CRUS or CEVA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Cirrus Logic Have a Future Beyond Apple? – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCO, AMT, CRUS – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cirrus Logic Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.