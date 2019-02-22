Premier Asset Managment Trimmed Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding as Market Value Declined; Glacier Peak Capital Upped Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $3.15 Million

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 61.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,630 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $851,000, down from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 2.94M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 806.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 241,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,927 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 16.91 million shares traded or 7.71% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Toth Financial Advisory owns 11,477 shares. Maryland Mgmt holds 0.1% or 5,033 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.85% or 616,768 shares. 12,895 were accumulated by Verity Asset. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept holds 7,926 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 41,816 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler Associate Ltd has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Field & Main Savings Bank invested in 1,500 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hendershot stated it has 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 14,477 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 3.26% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 2,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,842 were reported by Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $447.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 8,795 shares to 218,345 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. On Wednesday, October 31 OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,000 shares. $249,722 worth of stock was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. 4,311 shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY, worth $495,846. Shares for $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $91.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 86,331 shares to 62,169 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Etf by 45,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,430 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES).