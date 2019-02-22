Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI) and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) Comparing side by side

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 64.47M 3.68 18.30M 1.37 12.35 CenterState Bank Corporation 509.93M 4.97 156.32M 1.56 14.71

Table 1 highlights Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CenterState Bank Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CenterState Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 28.39% 9.9% 1.2% CenterState Bank Corporation 30.66% 7.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.49 shows that Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500. CenterState Bank Corporation has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.54 per share and 3.32% dividend yield. CenterState Bank Corporation has an annual dividend pay of $0.4 per share while its annual dividend yield is 1.5%.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CenterState Bank Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CenterState Bank Corporation has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 13.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 80.9% respectively. About 8.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of CenterState Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. -9.03% -7.69% -14.54% -8.39% 10.16% 5.39% CenterState Bank Corporation -8.28% -7.43% -24.44% -26.36% -14.63% -10.84%

For the past year Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while CenterState Bank Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

CenterState Bank Corporation beats Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. on 11 of the 15 factors.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.