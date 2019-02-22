Private Asset Management Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Autoliv (ALV)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Private Asset Management Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 20.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Asset Management Inc acquired 8,223 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Private Asset Management Inc holds 48,722 shares with $2.60M value, up from 40,499 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $232.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 14.68M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

Autoliv Inc (ALV) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 104 funds started new and increased positions, while 79 sold and reduced their positions in Autoliv Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 21.04 million shares, down from 29.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Autoliv Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 40 Increased: 77 New Position: 27.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. for 74,016 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc owns 32,535 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 235,376 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners L.P. has invested 0.92% in the stock. Ulysses Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 113,000 shares.

The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 769,679 shares traded or 12.32% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) has declined 18.35% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Autoliv Outlook To Stable; Affirms ‘A-/A-2’; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV BOARD APPROVES COMPLETES SPIN-OFF; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv Bd Announced Mary Cummings, Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren Are Expected to Join Veoneer’s Bd Following Completion of the Spin-off; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Veoneer to Be Owned by Cevian Capital Following Spin-Off; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES VEONEER FIRST DAY OF TRADING JULY 2; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees FY Electronics Negative Organic Sales Growth of Around 3%; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: AGREEMENT W/ CEVIAN RE CEVIAN’S OWNERSHIP OF VEONEER; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN* WAS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE AND l AM PLEASED THAT IT IMPROVED YEAR-OVER-YEAR FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV – VEONEER SEES POTENTIAL UPSIDE TO 2025 ACTIVE SAFETY MARKET OF ADDITIONAL $6 BLN, LEADING TO A 2025 ACTIVE SAFETY SALES AMBITION OF MORE THAN $4 BLN; 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS MR. LÖFVENHOLM CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT OF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS SEGMENT OF AUTOLIV

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 36.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon Communications had 6 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4. Barclays Capital maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, September 4.

