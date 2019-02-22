Private Management Group Has Increased Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake by $11.06 Million; Stock Price Rose; Rpm International (RPM) Share Price Declined While Luminus Management Has Increased by $1.97 Million Its Stake

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 30.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 30,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,737 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 309,618 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.67% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 34.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 235,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 912,049 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.78 million, up from 676,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 642,046 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has declined 20.30% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $6.90 million activity. 500 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares with value of $24,759 were sold by Beaver David A.. The insider CONWAY JOHN W sold $6.90 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.58, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 143.19 million shares or 14.79% more from 124.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 35,000 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 17,680 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership invested 2.57% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 9,357 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 30,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 315 shares. Raymond James & holds 164,750 shares. Girard Ltd has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 36,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Architects Inc has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 8.71M shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 13,878 shares to 577,233 shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 36,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 877,040 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold RPM shares while 145 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 96.61 million shares or 5.68% less from 102.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 9,900 are held by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of. The Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Starboard Value Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.99% or 1.20M shares. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc reported 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Signaturefd Ltd invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Capital Management holds 10,640 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Swiss Bancshares holds 232,503 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank owns 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 14,165 shares. Da Davidson & reported 28,654 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 34,484 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 3,306 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $6.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 782,186 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $31.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $320,437 activity. $120,419 worth of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was bought by Andrews Kirkland B.