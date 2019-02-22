Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Comparison side by side

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 24.88M -0.74 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 201.52M 4.94 146.96M -3.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Provention Bio Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -72.93% -301.5% -74.1%

Liquidity

53.7 and 53.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 95.8% respectively. Insiders owned 31% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.3% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. 12.12% -23.82% -32.02% 0% 0% -46.15% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 3.83% 4.59% -49.57% -50.45% -77.02% -75.59%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.