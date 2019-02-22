PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 256.43M 7.01 78.48M -1.70 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. N/A 0.00 40.22M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PTC Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. -30.60% -32.7% -13.6% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 25.8 and has 25.8 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.39% and an $50 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 67.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.31% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. -2.82% -5.5% -26.52% -9.04% 106.09% 106.95% AVROBIO Inc. -11.65% -20.41% -28.32% 0% 0% -24.13%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 106.95% stronger performance while AVROBIO Inc. has -24.13% weaker performance.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.