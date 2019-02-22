Quantstamp (QSP) moved down -0.49% in less than 24 hours

Quantstamp (QSP) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-7.90544000000004E-05 or -0.49% trading at $0.016008516. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, Quantstamp (QSP) eyes $0.0176093676 target on the road to $0.0476796219616196. QSP last traded at Binance exchange. It had high of $0.0163247336 and low of $0.0154551352 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0160875704.

Quantstamp (QSP) is down -2.15% in the last 30 days from $0.01636 per coin. Its down -47.58% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.03054 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago QSP traded at $0.04834. QSP has 976.44M coins mined giving it $15.63M market cap. Quantstamp maximum coins available are 976.44 million. QSP uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 01/10/2017.

The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system to all smart contracts on the Ethereum network.The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the programs solidity. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.

Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.