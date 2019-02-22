Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holding Raised by Davis Capital Partners Llc; Hodges Capital Management Lifted Covenant Trans Group Cl A (CVTI) Stake by $542,590; Stock Value Declined

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.62 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 908,863 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 14.56% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Covenant Trans Group Inc Cl A (CVTI) by 6.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 18,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,260 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.93M, up from 288,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Covenant Trans Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 161,853 shares traded or 19.07% up from the average. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 31.20% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Loan Covenant Quality Indicator Ends 2017 With Weakest Ever Yearly Score; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 13/03/2018 – NTN BUZZTIME INC – EWB WAIVED CO’S MINIMUM FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE RATIO COVENANT DEFAULT FOR QTR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Flakt Woods Is Said to Seek Lender Consent for Covenant Waiver; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Lax Covenant Protections Position Companies To Add Risk During Next Downturn; 02/04/2018 – SILVER CHEF – COVENANT PACKAGE BEEN RESET FOR NEW ‘HOSPITALITY ONLY’ BUSINESS, AND RENEGOTIATION HAS RESULTED IN A SHORT-TERM HIGHER COST OF FUNDING; 19/04/2018 – CHEROKEE- ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL VIOLATE THE LIQUIDITY COVENANT IN ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT WITHIN THE NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Black Diamond Clo 2015-1 Designated Activity Company Ratings Unaffected By Wal Covenant Extension; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO…

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Buys Silver Lane Advisors, Says Boutique Firm A ‘Natural Complement’ – Benzinga” published on January 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raymond James Financial to acquire M&A firm – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Adobe (ADBE), American Airlines (AAL), Boeing (BA), Zillow (ZG), Increase in Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Analytics to Power Raymond James’ CECL Calculations – Business Wire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold RJF shares while 149 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 100.42 million shares or 0.63% less from 101.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 675,397 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Services invested in 0% or 80 shares. 141 were reported by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset has 288,550 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 18,799 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 6,234 are owned by Creative Planning. Utah Retirement Systems holds 24,347 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 452,191 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Glenmede Na holds 0.01% or 18,243 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Gp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Guardian Life Co Of America invested in 370 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 229 shares stake. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 75 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $937,713 activity. Carson John C Jr. had sold 5,698 shares worth $527,986. The insider Elwyn Tashtego S bought $110,625.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. (NYSE:KKR) by 100,000 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $68.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) CEO David Parker on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks That Brokers Currently Love: Do You? – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) – David Rowan, Noted Technology Speaker, To Deliver Keynote At Transparency19 – Benzinga” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Covenant Transportation Group Announces Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: YEXT, CVTI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $229,172 activity. HOGAN JOEY B sold 200 shares worth $6,090.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc Cl A (NYSE:TLYS) by 20,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 9,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,452 shares, and cut its stake in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.02, from 2.27 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold CVTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 5.19% less from 10.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 887 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 0% or 15,514 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 12,704 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.01% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 30,302 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 76,120 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 43,648 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 15,764 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). First Tru Limited Partnership reported 18,705 shares. Millennium reported 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). 250 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 695,674 shares. Piermont Capital Incorporated holds 0.61% or 52,160 shares.