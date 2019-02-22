RBC Capital Gives Immune Design (IMDZ) $6 Target; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Increased Marriott Vacations World (VAC) Position

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) was downgraded by RBC Capital from Outperform rating to Sector Perform rating in analysts note revealed to clients and investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $6 target price per share on the stock. RBC Capital’s target price per share suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s last close price.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Marriott Vacations World (VAC) stake by 50.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 77,140 shares as Marriott Vacations World (VAC)’s stock declined 34.52%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 229,923 shares with $25.69M value, up from 152,783 last quarter. Marriott Vacations World now has $4.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $95.69. About 659,689 shares traded or 21.68% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 45.01% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE-DUE TO AMENDMENT, CREDIT FACILITY REVOLVING PERIOD FOR WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDED TO MARCH 13, 2020 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations inks $5.1bn deal for luxury timeshare operator; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations to Acquire ILG in Deal Valued at $4.7 Billion; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESPONDS TO REGULATORY APPROVAL QUESTION; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACACTIONS EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL

Since September 21, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. $191,273 worth of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) was bought by WEISZ STEPHEN P. 6,380 shares were bought by ANDREWS CHARLES ELLIOTT, worth $505,105 on Wednesday, November 28. Geller John E JR also bought $460,380 worth of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) on Monday, November 12.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company has market cap of $280.32 million. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The stock increased 309.86% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 4,338 shares traded. Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) has declined 47.18% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical IMDZ News: 24/05/2018 – Immune Design Announces Launch of Web Portal for SYNOVATE Phase 3 Study of CMB305 Immunotherapy in Synovial Sarcoma; 12/03/2018 – IMDZ: ORR FOR FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA TREATED WITH G100 COMBO 54%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Immune Design Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMDZ)