RChain (RHOC) fell -0.17% for a day

It was bad day for RChain (RHOC), as it declined by $-3.95216000000018E-05 or -0.17%, touching $0.0235943952. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that RChain (RHOC) is looking for the $0.02595383472 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.0572677490839604. The highest price was $0.0264399504 and lowest of $0.022527312 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0236339168. It last traded at Kucoin exchange.

For a month, RChain (RHOC) tokens went down -10.96% from $0.0265 for coin. For 100 days RHOC is down -74.99% from $0.09433. It traded at $0.6044 200 days ago. RChain (RHOC) has 870.66 million coins mined with the market cap $20.54 million. It has 870.66 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/12/2016. The Crypto RHOC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The RChain platform supports multiple blockchains both public and private, even on the same node. These blockchains are secured by the type of consensus protocol – proof-of-stake enabling the blockchains to interact securely and predictably. The Smart contracts are verified on Rchain and are written in RhoLang. Rholang contracts run on the Rho Virtual Machine – a concurrent execution engine that allows the applications to achieve significant speed and scalability.

RHOC is an ERC-20 Token that will work as the access token to those who want to support the development of the RChain Platform. It represents the value that the early adopters gave it by supporting the RChain project.