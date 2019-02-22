RealPage Inc. (RP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 830.19M 6.45 7.59M 0.40 128.87 Box Inc. 581.35M 5.99 147.58M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights RealPage Inc. and Box Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.91% 1% 0.4% Box Inc. -25.39% -482.5% -27.1%

Risk & Volatility

RealPage Inc. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Box Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for RealPage Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Box Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

$67 is RealPage Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.33%. Meanwhile, Box Inc.’s average target price is $26.14, while its potential upside is 7.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, RealPage Inc. is looking more favorable than Box Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of RealPage Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17% of RealPage Inc. shares. Comparatively, Box Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -0.81% -6.27% -16.88% -9.77% 14.07% 15.49% Box Inc. -1.01% -3.38% -24.6% -28.24% -13.61% -11.93%

For the past year RealPage Inc. had bullish trend while Box Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 12 of the 13 factors Box Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.